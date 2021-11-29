ABC News to Present Primetime Special on Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

ABC News will air a special edition of 20/20 on Sunday, December 5, going inside the making of Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story. The primetime event will be broadcast 7pm-8pm on ABC.

Titled Something's Coming: West Side Story, the special will feature a new interview with Spielberg, as well as interviews with the film's stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose. Rita Moreno also discusses her Oscar-winning performance as Anita in the original 1961 film, and the new role written specifically for her in the Spielberg remake. Also featured are Tony winner Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film's casting director; and Puerto Rican historians who consulted on the film.

West Side Story is set for a December 10 release. Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins's stage musical is adapted for the screen by Tony Kushner, with Justin Peck providing choreography, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the score, David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) head the cast, alongside, Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno in the role of Valentina.

