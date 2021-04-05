Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn to Star in The Zoo Story This Summer

Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn will star in a live production of Edward Albee's The Zoo Story this summer at Guild Hall, the historic arts institution in East Hampton, Long Island. The outdoor staging will be directed by Nathan Winkelstein, associate artistic director of Red Bull Theater.

The one-act, Albee's first play, finds two men, one a successful publishing executive, the other, a desperate vagrant, meeting on a park bench and having a life-changing moment of connection. Urie will play Jerry, and Spahn will play Peter. The outdoor production will require mandatory mask-wearing for all patrons over the age of 2, and audience members are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. Tickets are $100 for two people.

The Zoo Story will run July 8-11 at 8pm. For more information and tickets, click here.