Will Immersive Cabaret Hit Broadway? Stars Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne Won't Rule It Out

The winner's circle at award shows is always the best time to get theatrical gossip, and the 2022 Olivier Awards were no exception. After Rebecca Frecknall's hit immersive production of Cabaret set records last night, the stars decided to play coy about the West End show's potential Broadway prospects.

The question was put to stars Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne after they both picked up leading performer trophies for their performances as Sally Bowles and the Emcee. Buckley leaped in first with an energetic "Yes!" while Redmayne was a bit more measured, saying, "Well, never say never... we've both just finished our runs and we both definitely need a holiday first!" We'd put our money on producers already sizing up possible locations.

Cabaret won a record-setting seven Oliviers, the most of any revival production, and took all for acting categories, also earning trophies for supporting players Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey. Frecknall also won for her direction, and the show, which completely gutted the West End's Playhouse Theatre and rebuilt it as an in-the-round cabaret space, earned Best Revival.

Watch footage from the production here:

For a complete list of Olivier Award winners, click here.