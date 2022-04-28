Watch: Aisha Jawando and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe on Playing Tina Turner in London and Broadway

It's time for "Simply The Best" edition of West End vs. Broadway we've ever produced (sorry, we couldn't resist)!

Broadway Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and West End leading lady Aisha Jawando go head-to-head to quiz each other on all things Tina Turner... and even their favorite Nigerian dishes.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical premiered at the West End's Aldwych Theatre in spring 2018 with the Broadway production following suit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in autumn 2019.

Meet the leading ladies below...