Watch: Aisha Jawando and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe on Playing Tina Turner in London and Broadway
The two leading ladies quiz each other about the Queen of Rock and Roll!
It's time for "Simply The Best" edition of West End vs. Broadway we've ever produced (sorry, we couldn't resist)!
Broadway Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and West End leading lady Aisha Jawando go head-to-head to quiz each other on all things Tina Turner... and even their favorite Nigerian dishes.
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical premiered at the West End's Aldwych Theatre in spring 2018 with the Broadway production following suit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in autumn 2019.
Meet the leading ladies below...
