Planned UK Drive-In Tour of Six Completely Canceled due to Covid Concerns

The planned United Kingdom drive-in tour of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six has been completely canceled, with organizers citing Covid concerns.

In a statement, Live Nation Entertainment said, "The latest developments regarding localized lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence."

"Despite the Government announcing stage three of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden's road map permitting performances outdoors with an audience, the planned tour was due to visit 12 cities, several of which have since been identified as emerging Covid infection hot spots," producers Kenny Wax and George Stiles added.

"This devastating news has come out of blue and hit us all for six," they said. "We are so sorry to disappoint the thousands of fans who have booked tickets and sold out many dates on the tour. It is also a sad day for our West End and UK Tour Queens who had already started rehearsals and our entire team of up to 60 people who were all working so hard to deliver a spectacular show."

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and musical direction by Katy Richardson.