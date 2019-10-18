Moulin Rouge! Announces Plans for a 2021 London Production

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now running at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, have announced plans to open a UK production at the Piccadilly Theatre in London in March 2021.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film with direction by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).

The musical is described as follows: "Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love."

"After ten years in development, and following the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, we are thrilled to be sharing this musical with audiences in the UK," said producer Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures. "We can't wait to bring the show to London!"

Casting will be announced at a later date.

