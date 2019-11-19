Listen to The Prince of Egypt's Newest Ballad, "Footprints on the Sand"

Our friends across the pond at WhatsOnStage shared their exclusive first listen to a brand-new Stephen Schwartz song written for the stage version of The Prince of Egypt. Performances are set to begin February 5, 2020, at London's Dominion Theatre ahead of a February 25 opening.

Take a look below as Luke Brady, who stars as Moses, sings one of the musical's newest additions, "Footprints on the Sand."

The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman.