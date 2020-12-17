Ian McKellen: "I Feel Euphoric" After Receiving First Part of Covid Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen, 81, has taken the first of the two-part Covid vaccine in England, and says he feels "euphoric" having done so.

Posing for pictures posted by the NHS England on social media today, McKellen gave a big thumbs up as he received his first jab. The vaccine roll-out began in earnest earlier this month, with those either working on the front line or the most elderly receiving the initial batch of vaccines.

McKellen was in the West End onstage barely a week or so ago in the West End production of The Comeback, which has had to pause its run while the pandemic continues and stronger tier restrictions are in place. He will have to return to the second part of the jab in a few weeks' time.

Chatting after receiving the first shot, McKellen said, "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric...Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations...I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life."