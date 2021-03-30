Game of Thrones Stage Production in the Works for 2023

Producers have announced plans for a stage production of Game of Thrones, based on the hit HBO series of the same name and George R.R. Martin's series of novels A Song of Ice and Fire. The play is being written and adapted by playwright Duncan Macmillan and helmed by UK director Dominic Cooke.

According to a statement, "the play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark franchise event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."

Macmillan's stage work includes Lungs; People, Places & Things; Every Brilliant Thing; Rosmersholm, and 1984. "I have such admiration for George's world and his characters," said Macmillan. "His generosity and trust during this process has been incredible. Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a real privilege. I can't wait until we can be back in a theatre to experience this together."

Simon Painter and Tim Lawson will produce in partnership with Kilburn Live. Vince Gerardis and Jonathan Sanford will serve as executive producers.

More information will be provided at a later date.