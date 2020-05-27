Claire Foy and Matt Smith to Star in Live-Streamed Run of Lungs From Old Vic Theatre

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will star in a live, socially distant, streamed run of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs at London's Old Vic Theatre during the month of June. Exact dates for the production, staged by Matthew Warchus, are still to be announced.

Lungs will be rehearsed via webcam and presented live from the Old Vic stage to audiences on a nightly basis. Each streamed performance will accommodate 1,000 people, replicating the theater's usual capacity. Tickets will be priced the same way, ranging from 10 to 65 pounds, to match the levels in the auditorium. All "seats" will offer the same view.

Macmillan's play looks at the question of why a couple would want to have a baby in the current climate of global warming, overpopulation, and political unrest. Emmy winner Foy and nominee Smith starred together as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Smith is best known for playing the eleventh Doctor in the long-running series Doctor Who. The pair were set to bring this Old Vic production to Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this year, but the run was canceled.

Lungs has set and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker, and associate direction by Katy Rudd.

After Lungs, the venue will present socially distanced play readings from its empty auditorium, with a full lineup to be revealed.