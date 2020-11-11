British Production of Sondheim Revue Marry Me a Little to Stream Worldwide This Month

Though interrupted by the pandemic, England's Barn Theatre's current production of the Stephen Sondheim revue Marry Me a Little will have a new life in digital form.

The piece will run online, November 19-22, with tickets costing 13.50 pounds (or the domestic equivalent). The production will be available for international audiences to watch on demand in a 24-hour window, at times that suit them.

Marry Me a Little will star Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker, with direction by Kirk Jameson, musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, and musical direction by Arlene McNaught.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, Marry Me a Little tells the story of two lonely New Yorkers looking for a mate, not realizing that the perfect person is only one floor away. The score is culled from several of Sondheim's rarely heard songs and material cut from his various musicals.

