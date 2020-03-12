Back to the Future Musical Opens in Manchester

London's Back to the Future: The Musical opened at the Manchester Opera House on March 11. Previews began on February 20, and the production will run through May 17.

Creators Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis, Glen Ballard, and Alan Silvestri on stage during curtain call.

(© Phil Tragen)

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the new musical features a book by film creator Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri (who composed the score for the original 1985 film) and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." It is produced by Colin Ingram with the support of Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

The famous De Lorean arrives for the opening.

(© Phil Tragen)

Directed by Tony winner John Rando, the musical stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.