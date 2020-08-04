Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats Movie: "The Whole Thing Was Ridiculous"

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared his feelings on the critically lambasted adaptation of his beloved musical Cats, summing up his thoughts in one word: "ridiculous."

In an interview with London's Sunday Times, Lloyd Webber described his reaction to the process, including working with director Tom Hooper. "The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided, as he had with Les Mis, that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show," Lloyd Webber said. "The whole thing was ridiculous."

The 2019 film, with a screenplay by Lee Hall, featured a star-studded cast made up of James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and Rebel Wilson. The much-derided film, which used CGI technology to transform these actors into human-cat hybrid figures, is estimated to have lost Universal Pictures upwards of $100 million. It won six Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.