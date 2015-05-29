Terms & Conditions

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE

Last modified: 29 May 2015

Welcome to TheaterMania.com.

We are pleased that you have elected to visit this Website (referred to herein as the “Website” or the “Site”), operated by, or on behalf of, TheaterMania.com, Inc. and its divisions including, but not limited to, OvationTix and Gold Club (collectively, “TheaterMania”).

Please read these Terms and Conditions of Use (“Terms and Conditions”) carefully and ensure you understand them. These Terms and Conditions, including all documents referenced herein, represent the entire understanding between TheaterMania and you regarding your use of this Website and supersede any prior statements or representations. This Website’s Privacy Policy is incorporated into these Terms and Conditions by reference and is made a part hereof. Kindly refrain from using this Website should you not agree to all or any of these Terms and Conditions.

Changes to the Terms and Conditions

From time to time, these Terms and Conditions may change. TheaterMania reserves the right to modify these Terms and Conditions without prior individual notice. We will post changes to the Terms and Conditions on this Website. By using this Website you agree to be bound by and comply with these modifications. Please review these Terms and Conditions often so that you will remain abreast of our current policies.

You can tell when the Terms and Conditions were last modified by checking the “last updated” date that appears at the top.

Use of this Website

Access, distribution and/or use of this Website is subject to all applicable laws and regulations. To the extent that access, distribution and/or use of this Website would be deemed illegal by applicable law, such access, distribution and/or use is prohibited. Each time you visit any area on the Website and/or register for any interactive functionality of the Website, you are deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions and the Website’s Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to abide by these Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy, please do not use this Website.

By visiting and participating in the activities offered on this Site, you affirm, represent and warrant that: (a) you are 18 years of age or older; (b) all information you submit via the Site shall be truthful and accurate (and you will maintain the accuracy of such information); (c) you will abide by these Terms and Conditions; and (d) your use of the Website shall not otherwise violate any applicable law, rule or regulation.

This Website is controlled and operated by TheaterMania from its offices in the state of New York, United States of America, and is intended for use in the United States. TheaterMania makes no representation that this Website, or the materials contained hereon, are appropriate for users located in other countries. Those who choose to access the Site from other countries do so on their own initiative and are responsible for compliance with all laws in that country, if and to the extent that such laws are applicable.

TheaterMania may terminate your right to access and/or use this Website at any time.

Use of Materials

Material on this Website, including but not limited to sound recordings, images, logos, User Content, trademarks and Works (collectively referred to as the "Material"), is protected under various intellectual property laws and owned or controlled by TheaterMania, or used with permission of the owner(s) of such Material. The display of Materials at this Website does not imply that a license of any kind has been granted to you.

TheaterMania hereby grants you permission to use the Website as set forth in these Terms and Conditions, provided that:

Your use of the Website as permitted is solely for your personal, noncommercial use; You will not copy or distribute any part of the Website in any medium and you will not “frame” the Website or any Materials in any site you create or operate without TheaterMania’s prior written authorization; you will not alter or modify any part of the Website other than as may be reasonably necessary to use the Website; You will otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions and applicable laws; and You will not access the website using automated means (including, without limitation, through use of harvesting bots, robots, spiders or scrapers), without TheaterMania’s prior written permission.

In order to access some features of the Website, you may have to create an account. When creating an account, you must provide your accurate and complete information and you may not use a fake identity or any other individual’s identity.

Except as otherwise indicated on this Website, copying, reproducing, uploading, downloading, transmitting or any other use of this Website or of any of the Material, in whole or part, without the express permission of TheaterMania, is prohibited. You may download digital files where expressly permitted. Any unauthorized access to, use or copying of this Website and/or the Materials may subject you to liability under applicable law, and may result in legal action.

Privacy

Please see TheaterMania’s Privacy Policy for information concerning the collection and use of Personal Information from this Website.

Promotions, Sweepstakes, and Contests

On occasion TheaterMania, or certain advertisers or suppliers to this Site, may elect to conduct certain promotions, sweepstakes or contests (collectively, “Promotions”) on this Site. Each such Promotion may have specific rules and regulations which will be made available to users and which shall be deemed incorporated in and become a part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating in any Promotion, you are deemed to have accepted the rules and regulations for that Promotion, and to have agreed to abide and be bound by them.

Links

From time to time, the TheaterMania Website may contain links to other websites that are not controlled and/or maintained by TheaterMania. Access to and use of such other websites is at your own risk and subject to any Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policies which govern such websites. By providing such links, TheaterMania shall not be deemed to endorse, recommend, approve, guarantee or introduce any third parties or their services or products, or any facts, views, advice, information, promotions and/or products found on such websites. TheaterMania is not responsible for the content contained on any such websites, or for the failure of any product or service offered for sale or advertised on any such websites or for any damages that may result therefrom. Copyrights in the materials or information on the linked websites are owned by other organizations. Moreover, such other websites may have privacy policies or Terms and Conditions of use that differ from those of the TheaterMania Website and/or may provide their users with less security than the TheaterMania Website.

Password Responsibility

When you create an account, you will be asked to choose a password which you shall use to access the secure portion of the Website, and which may be required when you are seeking to participate in certain offerings of the Site. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password. You agree not to (i) use the account, username or password of any other visitor to the Site at any time, (ii) share your account, or (iii) disclose your password to any third party. You agree to notify TheaterMania immediately if you suspect any unauthorized access to or use of your account or password. You are solely responsible for any and all use of your account and password.

Non-Commercial Use

You may not use the Website or any Materials provided herein in connection with any commercial endeavors except those that are specifically endorsed or approved in writing by TheaterMania’s management.

User Submitted Content

On certain sections of this Site, visitors may be permitted to: post, display and/or publish (“post”) comments, information, creative works (including but not limited to text, images, and/or photos) or other materials (“User Content”). You acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for any User Content that you post. You further acknowledge and agree that TheaterMania has no responsibility for, and makes no representations concerning, any User Content posted at this Site and will not be liable for any User Content that is in violation of these Terms and Conditions. With respect to all User Content that you post, you represent and warrant that: (i) the material is either fully original to you or that you have all necessary rights, licenses and permissions needed to post the material at this Site (including but not limited to all copyright and right of publicity/privacy rights); (ii) such User Content will not infringe or violate the rights of any person or entity, or violate any governmental rule, regulation statute or law, or the Terms and Conditions; (iii) no money will be owing to any party as a result of the posting or use of the User Content or its use as contemplated by these Terms and Conditions; and (iv) you will be responsible for all User Content submitted through your account, and for all purposes under these Terms and Conditions, all User Content submitted from your account shall be deemed to have been submitted by you.

TheaterMania has no control over, and does not endorse, any User Content and expressly disclaims any and all liability in connection with any User Content. However, in connection with User Content posted at this Site, in addition to all other rights it has under this Agreement, at law or in equity, TheaterMania reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to remove without notice, or refuse to post in the first instance, any User Content.

Any private or public communications, including any User Content, sought to be posted at the Site must conform, in the sole and exclusive opinion of TheaterMania, to the following rules and standards. It must: (i) conform to all applicable laws, including intellectual property, privacy and defamation laws, (ii) be appropriate in the context of the general purposes of the Site; (ii) not be vulgar, derogatory, obscene, pornographic, patently offensive, defamatory hateful, abusive or promote racism or discrimination of any kind; (iii) not provide personal information, or solicit such information from any other user of the Site; (iv) not involve or result in the transmission of junk e-mail, unsolicited mass e-mailings, “spamming,” “spimming” or “phishing;” (v) not transmit or distribute any potentially harmful programs such as Trojan horses, worms, viruses, spyware or any malicious software or code; and (vi) not contain any material or images owned by any other person or entity unless you have obtained all necessary rights, licenses and permissions needed to post the material and have it used as contemplated by these Terms and Conditions.

User Content License

After posting your User Content on or through the Website, you will continue to retain all ownership rights in such User Content except as specifically set forth herein. However, by posting any User Content on or through the Website, you hereby agree to abide by the Terms and Conditions and grant to TheaterMania a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, fully paid, sublicensable (through multiple tiers) and transferable license to use, modify, publicly perform, publicly display, publish, republish, copy, broadcast, transmit, reproduce, edit, distort, aggregate, translate, reformat, prepare derivative works based upon, distribute and otherwise exploit such User Content, in whole or in part, in connection with the Website and the promotion and marketing of the Website and of TheaterMania and its related entities (collectively, the “Services”), and waive any and all moral rights you may have in such User Content. You also hereby grant each visitor a non-exclusive license to access your User Content through the Website, and to use, reproduce, distribute, display and perform such User Content as permitted by these Terms and Conditions. Further, you understand and agree that TheaterMania may retain, but not display, distribute or perform, server copies of User Content that has been deleted or removed. You understand that TheaterMania performs technical functions necessary to offer the Website and its Services, including but not limited to transcoding and/or reformatting content to allow its use through the Website. You agree that you will make no commercial use of any User Content obtained through this Site, without the express written agreement of TheaterMania.

Copyright Infringement Policy

TheaterMania values intellectual property and respects the intellectual property rights of others, and will remove materials on its Website that infringe the copyrights of others. If you believe that your copyrighted material has been infringed by material contained on this Website, then pursuant to Title 17, United States Code, § 512, you may notify TheaterMania's Designated Agent in writing as follows:

Name of Designated Agent: Gretchen Shugart, Copyright Administrator,

Address:

TheaterMania.com, Inc.

1500 Broadway, 7th floor

New York, NY 10036

Telephone number: +1 212 352 0255

Electronic Mail Address: [email protected]

n your notice, you must include the following:

(i) a physical or electronic signature of the owner of an exclusive right that is being infringed or of a person authorized to act on behalf of such owner;

(ii) identification of the copyrighted work(s) that is (are) allegedly being infringed;

(iii) identification of the materials that are causing the infringement and that are to be removed, along with sufficient information to allow TheaterMania to locate such materials;

(iv) contact information (i.e., name, address, email address) sufficient to enable TheaterMania to contact you;

(v) a statement to the effect that you have a good faith belief that the complained of use of the material was not authorized by the owner of the copyright, its agent or the law; and

(vi) a statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the exclusive right that is allegedly being infringed.

Additional/Different Terms

Certain pages or sections of this Website may contain terms of use which are in addition to or different from these Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to respect to the OvationTix and/or Gold Club. In the event that there is a conflict between such additional or different Terms and Conditions of use and these Terms and Conditions, the additional or different Terms and Conditions of use will govern with respect to the specific pages or sections to which they apply.

Limitation of Liability and Use Disclaimer

TheaterMania endeavors to make sure that all information and data it originates on the Website is accurate. However, TheaterMania is not responsible for any damages or loss related to the use of this Website.

THIS WEBSITE, ALL MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE, AND ALL LINKS OR OTHER ITEMS RELATED THERETO ARE TRANSMITTED AND DISTRIBUTED "AS IS" AND WITHOUT REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND/OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THAT THE WEBSITE AND/OR ITS FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR USE OR WORK AS DESCRIBED. THERE ARE NO REPRESENTATIONS WARRANTIES AND/OR CONDITIONS REGARDING TITLE, SECURITY, ACCURACY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO THE WEBSITE OR THE MATERIALS CONTAINED HEREON. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN OR ON THIS WEBSITE IS SUBJECT TO AMENDMENT, REVISION OR UPDATING. THEATERMANIA RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SUSPEND OR WITHDRAW ACCESS TO THE PAGES OF THIS WEBSITE WITHOUT NOTICE AT ANY TIME AND ACCEPTS NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THESE PAGES NOT BEING AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES. THEATERMANIA SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY ALLEGED DAMAGE OR INJURY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES THAT RESULT FROM YOUR USE OR INABILITY TO USE OR ACCESS THIS WEBSITE OR FROM ANY MATERIALS CONTAINED HEREON OR FROM ANY COMPUTER VIRUS, MALFUNCTION OR OTHER FAILURE. SOME JURISDICTIONS PROHIBIT THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR CERTAIN TYPES OF DAMAGES, IN WHICH CASE THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

THEATERMANIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS OR CONDITIONS ABOUT THE ACCURACY OF THE SITE’S CONTENT OR THE CONTENT OF ANY SITES LINKED TO THIS SITE AND ASSUMES NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR (I) MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT, (II) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER FROM ACCESS TO, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND/OR USE OF THIS WEBSITE, (III) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION OR USE OF THEATERMANIA’S SECURE SERVER AND/OR ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION AND/OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION STORED THEREON, (IV) ANY INTERRUPTION OF OR CESSATION OF THE SITE, (V) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES OR THE LIKE WHICH MAY BE TRANSMITTED VIA THE SITE AND/OR BY ANY THIRD PARTY, AND/OR (VI) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT OR ANY LOSS OF TRANSMITTED INFORMATION OR DATA, OR DAMAGE THAT IS THE RESULT OF THE USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, EMAILED, TRANSMITTED OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE BY OR THROUGH THE WEBSITE.

TheaterMania is not responsible for any damages or loss related to your reliance on any outdated version of these Terms and Conditions, including, but not limited, to any outdated version of our Privacy Policy.

Certain jurisdictions prohibit the limitation of liability for certain types of damages or prohibit waivers against future fraud, and accordingly, such limitations or waivers may not apply to you. In such jurisdictions, TheaterMania's liability is limited to the greatest extent allowable under applicable law.

Your Responsibilities

You are responsible for undertaking suitable precautions to scan for computer viruses and maintaining a backup of all data and/or equipment.

By using this Website, you agree that you will be responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account information, and that you will restrict access to your computer to avoid disclosure of such. You further agree that you will be responsible for all activity taken under your password and/or account.

Indemnity

You will indemnify TheaterMania, and each of its parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, furnishing entities, officers, directors, members, employees, representatives, licensees, agents, successors, assignees and partners, from and against any and all claims, demands, losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including but not limited to attorneys’ fees) relating to, or arising from or in connection with: (i) your breach or alleged breach of any of your representations and/or warranties set forth in these Terms and Conditions; (ii) your use of the Website; and/or (iii) any violation of these Terms and Conditions. You agree that your representations and warranties, and your obligation to indemnify TheaterMania, shall survive beyond any term that these Terms and Conditions are in effect.

Electronic Communications

When you communicate with TheaterMania electronically, via email or otherwise, you consent to receive electronic communications from TheaterMania. You agree that all communications (including, but not limited to all notices, agreements and disclosures) provided to you electronically by TheaterMania satisfy any legal requirement that such communication be in writing. TheaterMania encourages you to retain your own copies of relevant information, however, upon your written request; TheaterMania will provide you with a copy of the information you provided to TheaterMania when creating your Member account. To make such a request please contact [email protected].

With respect to all communications you make to or through the Website, including but not limited to feedback, questions, comments, suggestions and the like: (i) you shall have no right to confidentiality in your communications and TheaterMania shall have no obligation to protect your communications from disclosure; (ii) TheaterMania shall be free to reproduce, use, publish, display, disclose and distribute your communications to others without limitation ; and (iii) TheaterMania shall be free to use any ideas, concepts, know-how, information, data content or techniques contained in your communications for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to the development, production and marketing of products and services that incorporate such information.

Acquisition of Business

In the event that TheaterMania and/or any of its affiliated entities is involved in a merger, acquisition, consolidation, restructuring, reorganization, liquidation, sale or similar transaction relating to any portion of its business and/or assets, you hereby acknowledge and agree that this Website, all data collected on this Website, and all rights of TheaterMania and its affiliated entities hereunder may be included in the assets of, and/or transferred pursuant to, such transaction. If that occurs, TheaterMania will post a notice to such effect on this Website.

Contact Us

If you have any questions concerning this Website or any of the policies set forth in these Terms and Conditions, please contact us at:

TheaterMania.com, Inc.

1500 Broadway, 7th floor

New York, NY 10036

[email protected]

U.S. Export Control

Software from or related to this Website (the "Software") may be subject to United States export controls. No Software may be downloaded from the Website or otherwise exported or re-exported in violation of U.S. export laws. Downloading or using the Software is at your sole risk.

Disputes and Governing Law

Use of this Website and these Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York of the United States of America, without regard to its conflict of law provisions. In the event that any portion of these Terms and Conditions are deemed unenforceable, unlawful or void by a tribunal of competent jurisdiction, in any jurisdiction for any reason, unless narrowed by construction, such portion of these Terms and Conditions shall, for purposes of such jurisdiction only, be construed as if such invalid, prohibited or unenforceable portion had been more narrowly constructed so as not to be invalid, prohibited or unenforceable (or if such provision cannot be drawn narrowly enough, the tribunal making any such determination shall have the power to modify such portion of these Terms and Conditions to the extent necessary to make such portion of these Terms and Conditions enforceable in such jurisdiction, and such portion shall then be applicable in such modified form in such jurisdiction). If, notwithstanding the foregoing, any such portion of these Terms and Conditions would be held to be invalid, prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction for any reason, such portion, as to such jurisdiction only, shall be ineffective to the extent of such invalidity, prohibition or unenforceability, without invalidating the remaining provisions set forth in these Terms and Conditions. No narrowed construction, modification or invalidation of any portion of the Terms and Conditions shall affect the construction, validity or enforceability of such portion in any other jurisdiction. No waiver by TheaterMania of any term or condition of these Terms and Conditions shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such term or condition or of any other term or condition, and TheaterMania’s failure to assert any right or demand compliance with any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not be deemed to constitute a waiver of any such right or provision.

Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of accessing and/or using this Website, you agree that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Website shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration in New York within one year from the date that the cause of action arose (or, if multiple cause of actions are involved, from the date that the first cause of action arose), with such arbitration conducted pursuant to the then prevailing rules of the American Arbitration Association; and (2) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no arbitration brought pursuant hereto shall be joined to any other action or arbitration.

Under no circumstances will you be permitted to obtain an award for, and by accessing and/or using the site you waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential or any other damages (including multiplied and/or increased damages and/or attorneys' fees and court costs) for, any dispute or cause of action that you may have that relates in whole or part to this Website and/or the Materials. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in these Terms and Conditions or otherwise, your recovery with respect to any and all claims, judgments, and awards for which you are entitled shall be limited to your actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in these Terms and Conditions, TheaterMania may at any time seek injunctive or other appropriate relief against you and/or against others, in any state or federal court in the state of New York and/or in any other court that has jurisdiction, in the event that TheaterMania believes that there is a violation, or a threatened violation, of any of TheaterMania’s intellectual property rights and, in such case, you hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of such court.

Trademarks

THEATERMANIA, and all related marks are trademarks of TheaterMania.com, Inc.