TheaterMania is a leading source for theater listings, tickets, and editorial nationwide.

Founded in 1999 to connect the theater industry with consumer, TheaterMania.com features comprehensive listings, news, reviews, interviews and videos. TheaterMania.com widely distributes email newsletters and special offers to its subscribers, and provides online marketing programs and ticketing services to performing arts organizations, museums, concerts, festivals, and events across the United States.

In 2017, TheaterMania became a part of the AudienceView portfolio of brands, which fuel attendee engagement, ticket sales and advertising solutions for sports, music and theater in 15 countries around the world.