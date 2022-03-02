Jason Danieley to Star in World-Premiere Ahrens and Flaherty Musical Knoxville

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the world premiere of the new musical Knoxville. Performances begin April 15 ahead of an April 23 opening and will run through May 11 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Knoxville features a book and direction by Frank Galati, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens — the Tony Award-winning creative team behind the musical Ragtime. Based on James Agee's autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work — about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town, and his own future.

The cast stars Broadway veterans Jason Danieley (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Ellen Harvey (Present Laughter), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The company also includes Sarah Aili, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Dwelvan David, Jack Casey, Barbara Marineau, William Parry, Abigail Stephenson, Joel Waggoner, Scott Wakefield, Alan Chandler, Sade Crosby, Ian Johnston, Patricia M. Lawrence, and Sharon Pearlman.

Knoxville's creative team additionally features choreography by Josh Rhodes, scenic and costume design by Robert Perdziola, and lighting design by Donald Holder. Tom Murray serves as music supervisor.