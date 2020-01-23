The Lion King North American Tour Releases New Photos

The North American tour of The Lion King — which is currently at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati — has released new production photos featuring the current cast. Check them out below.

Brandon A. McCall stars as Simba in the North American tour of The Lion King.

(© Deen van Meer)

Based on Disney's 1994 animated musical, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and earned six Tony Awards. Directed by Julie Taymor, The Lion King features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan.

Brandon A. McCall and Kayla Cyphers star in The Lion King North American tour.

(© Deen van Meer)

The touring cast includes Spencer Plachy as Scar, Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa, Buyi Zama as Rafiki, Nick Cordileone as Timon, Jürgen Hooper as Zazu, Ben Lipitz as Pumbaa, Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Kayla Cyphers as Nala, Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi, and Robbie Swift as "Ed." The role of Young Simba is alternated between Richard Phillips Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of Young Nala is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.

Kayla Cyphers and Buyi Zama star in the North American tour of The Lion King.

(© Deen van Meer)

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean Jr., TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Jason Lewis, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. McKenzie Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate, and Courtney Thomas.