Look Inside the Chicago Premiere of The Great Leap

Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago has released a new trailer for its current production of Lauren Yee's The Great Leap, directed by Jesca Prudencio. Take a look below.

Set in 1989, The Great Leap tells the story of Manford Lum, a local star of the sidewalk basketball courts of San Francisco's Chinatown who strongarms his way onto an American college team travelling to Beijing for a "friendship" game. Set amidst the friction of the post-Cultural Revolution era, The Great Leap keeps tensions high right up to the final buzzer.

James Seol (Wen Chang), Glenn Obrero (Manford), and Deanna Myers (Connie) in a scene from The Great Leap.

(© Michael Brosilow)

The Steppenwolf cast features Glenn Obrero (Manford Lum), Deanna Myers (Connie), Keith Kupferer (Saul), and James Seol (Wen Chang).

James Seol (Wen Chang) and Keith Kupferer (Saul) in The Great Leap at Steppenwolf.

(© Michael Brosilow)

The Great Leap began previews September 5 ahead of a September 16 opening and will run through October 20.