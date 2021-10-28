Kenny Leon to Direct World Premiere of King James, New Play About LeBron James

Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) will helm the world premiere of King James, a new play by Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) about beloved basketball player LeBron James. It will begin performances at Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater on March 3, 2022, ahead of an official opening on March 13. It is scheduled to play in Chicago through April 10, before the production moves to Los Angeles, where it will play Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum June 1 through July 3, 2022. The official opening in LA is June 8.

King James is about two Clevelanders who come together over their mutual love of sports. While LeBron James never appears in the play, he serves as a symbol for the hopes, desires, and fears of these two friends.

A Cleveland native, Joseph is the author of Describe the Night and The North Pool. His play Letters of Suresh recently concluded its off-Broadway debut.

Leon is a frequent director on Broadway, where he recently helmed the Tony-winning revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play. His other credits include American Son, The Mountaintop, and Fences.

Single tickets to King James will go on sale at a later date, but memberships to Steppenwolf are currently available.