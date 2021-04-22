Raúl Esparza, Alice Ripley, Carmen Cusack Lead The Waves in Quarantine Musical Film

Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza will lead a star-studded cast in an online adaptation of his theatrical passion project, a musical adaptation of Virginia Woolf's The Waves, for Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

The Waves in Quarantine: A Theatrical Experiment in 6 Movements will be available for free, April 29-May 28, on the Berkeley Rep website. The project is conceived by Esparza and book writer/director Lisa Peterson, with a score by David Bucknam and additional music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. It is based on Peterson and Bucknam's 1990 stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel, as well as a 2018 revised edition.

Following six friends from first memory to the end of their lives, the production will feature Esparza alongside Alice Ripley, Carmen Cusack, Nikki Renée Daniels, Darius de Haas, and Manu Narayan. The creative team includes Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music director), Rachel Hauck (set), Mêlisa Annis (line producer), and Zelmira Gainza (director of photography).

The Waves in Quarantine was shot at home and outside by the six actors and a team of theatrer professionals spanning the United States and Europe, working remotely using DSLR cameras and iPhones. The director of photography worked in Sweden, with the technical team spread between Berkeley and New York, the editing team in Arizona and New York, the music team in Upstate New York and Manhattan, the director in Los Angeles, and the actors in Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, and New York.