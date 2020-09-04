Katy Sullivan to Star in Online Reading of New Play Pandora

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stream a benefit online workshop reading of Pandora, a new play by Laurel Ollstein.

Pandora, which explores the Pandora's Box myth, stars Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living) in the title role, alongside Scott Aiello, Mary Beth Fisher, Jeremy Kahn, Katharine Lorraine, Carrie Paff, and Katherine Hamilton.

Recorded over Zoom under the direction of Giovanna Sardelli, the play will be streamed September 24-28. Viewers can receive a link free of charge, although donations are encouraged. Click here for more information.