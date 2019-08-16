You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown to Launch National Tour

It has been announced that a national tour of the musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown will launch in January 2020. The production will celebrate the Peanuts' 70th anniversary.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown made its Broadway debut in 1971, with original book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner. The 2020 touring production will be directed by Michael Unger and feature new orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg; the cast and rest of the creative team have not yet been announced.

The musical is described as follows: The gang is back! Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, of course, everyone's pal Charlie Brown navigate their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learn what happiness is all about. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown captures the essence of childhood and the heart of friendship, reminding us all that the little moments in life can make a world of difference."

More information will be announced in the future.