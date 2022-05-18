Watch: Tony Nominated Michael Jackson Musical Team Talks Their Thriller of a Show

Michael Jackson fans should "Beat It" to the Neil Simon Theatre, where Broadway's MJ is up and running and nominated for 10 Tony Awards this year. Here, the nominees behind the show — book writer Lynn Nottage, director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, star Myles Frost, and designers Derek McLane, Peter Nigrini, Paul Tazewell, and Natasha Katz — tell us about putting the "Thriller" of a production together.