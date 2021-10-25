Watch the Chandelier Rise Over Broadway's Phantom of the Opera Again

On Friday, The Phantom of the Opera recommenced performances at Broadway's Majestic Theatre. Phantom is the longest-running show in Broadway history, with a nearly unbroken run of performances dating back to 1988. Like every show on Broadway, Phantom had to close its doors in March 2020 for the Covid-19 shutdown. But now it's back, and audiences seem thrilled: The show's most enduring star (the chandelier) received thunderous entrance applause during the Friday, October 22, performance. You can watch the moment here:

Here is your Box 5 view of the chandelier rising over Broadway once again. #PhantomBroadway #PhantomIsBack pic.twitter.com/zuliOHWEP0 — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) October 23, 2021