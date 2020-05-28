Watch Bob Martin, Beth Leavel, and Drowsy Chaperone Cast Sing "As We Stumble Along"

Tony winners Bob Martin and Beth Leavel, and members of the original Broadway and London companies of The Drowsy Chaperone have reunited to record a new version of the "As We Stumble Along" reprise as a benefit for The Actors Fund and Funds for Freelancers. Watch below:

The video features Martin, Leavel, Troy Britton Johnson, Mara Davi, Eddie Korbich, Lenny Wolpe, Jason Kravits, Garth Kravits, Linda Griffin, Kilty Reidy, Joey Sorge, Jennifer Smith, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Anna Batchelor, Vanessa Barmby, Vivienne Carlyle, Andrea Chamberlain, Kenneth Avery-Clark, Alex Crandon, Georgia Crandon, Mark Dickinson, Jay Douglas, Stacia Fernandez, Nina French, Josie Hicks, Ciara Hudson, Cameron Jack, Sean Kingsley, Lisa Lambert, Casey Nicholaw, Sherrie Pennington, Josh Pope, Angela Pupello, Ella Sabine, Adam Stafford, and Patrick Wetzel.

Musicians are Philip Harper (conductor), Dai Hale, Harvey Rees, and Owain Llestyn (cornets), Kyle Blake (trombone), Simon Howell (tuba), Matt Kitto (drums), and Neil Somerville (keyboard), all of the Wales-based Cory Band.