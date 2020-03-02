See Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, and More Toast the Return of Caroline, or Change

On Friday, February 28, Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, and the company of the upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change gathered at Studio 54 for a champagne toast to celebrate the return of the musical. Check out photos from the event below.

Sharon D. Clarke (center, with fan) will star in the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change.

(© Janie Willison)

Caroline, or Change comes to Broadway directly from London's West End. Michael Longhurst directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, with choreography by Ann Yee, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lights by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, and musical direction by Chris Fenwick. This production originated at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the Hampstead Theatre. It ran on the West End during the 2018-19 season.

Tony Kushner is the lyricist and book writer of Caroline, or Change.

(© Janie Willison)

Sharon D. Clarke reprises her Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, alongside Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman), Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Kaden Amari Anderson (Jackie, Joe Alternate), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (Bus, Dryer), N'Kenge (the Moon), and Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman Alternate).

Jeanine Tesori is the composer of Caroline, or Change.

(© Janie Willison)

Performances will begin on March 13 ahead opening night on April 7.