To Kill a Mockingbird to Perform at Madison Square Garden

Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza, have announced that Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird will hold a performance at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2020. The performance will be offered free to 18,000 New York City public middle and high school school students, and will make To Kill a Mockingbird the first-ever Broadway play to perform at the iconic venue.

This special performance will feature the entire Broadway cast, starring Ed Harris as Atticus Finch. Joining him in the cast are Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, Liv Rooth as Ms. Stephanie, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.

Set in Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout; her brother Jem; their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia; their visiting friend Dill; a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley; and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama. Aaron Sorkin adapts Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for the stage, with direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018, ahead of a December 13 opening at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.