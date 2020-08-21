This Year's Tony Awards Will Be Presented Digitally This Fall

The 74th annual Tony Awards will be presented digitally this fall, Tony Awards Productions has announced.

Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee in the coming days. Additional information, including a date and platform for the awards ceremony, will be announced soon. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

"Though unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will."