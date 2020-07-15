TheaterMania to Stream 2020 Virtual Edition of Broadway Bares on August 1

TheaterMania will be among the sites streaming the 2020 virtual edition of the popular Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit Broadway Bares.

Broadway Bares: Zoom In will take place at 9:30pm ET on Saturday, August 1. The annual event was set for June 21, but postponed because of the pandemic. The online event will celebrate Broadway Bares with "new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests."

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. The 2019 edition raised more than $2 million, with all 29 past editions raising more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares.

TheaterMania will provide more information about how to watch the stream on our site in the coming weeks.