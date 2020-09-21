The Music Man Marquee Installed at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre

In perhaps the most optimistic sign of Broadway's eventual return, the marquee for the forthcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has been installed at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production was scheduled to begin performances on September 9, 2020, but is now currently hoping to kick off its run on April 7, 2021, ahead of a May 20, 2021 opening.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, The Music Man is set to star Tony winners Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. The previously announced principal company also includes Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, with complete casting still to be confirmed.

The Music Man will have scenic and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.