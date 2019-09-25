The Inheritance Announces Rush Ticket Policy

The Inheritance has announced its rush ticket policy. A limited number of rush tickets will be available for purchase in person for $40 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre box office beginning at 10am for that day's performance only. Each person will be allowed two tickets maximum. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

Reimagining E.M. Forster's Howards End in 21st-century New York City, The Inheritance follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

The Broadway cast will include original West End cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who received the 2019 Olivier Award for his performance. They will be joined by Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luis Soria. Understudies will be Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The Inheritance had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre in spring 2018, before transferring to London's West End later that year. The Broadway production will feature the UK creative team, made up of director Stephen Daldry, scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and composer Paul Englishby.

Performances will begin Friday, September 27, and officially open on Sunday, November 17.