Sutton Foster to Co-Host Broadway Barks 2022

Broadway Barks returns for its 24th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, July 9 — its first in-person event in three years.

Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway Barks features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from 25 participating NYC area shelters. This year's event will be hosted by Peters and Sutton Foster, who currently stars in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3pm with a meet-and-greet with all of the adoptable pets. followed by celebrity presentations of the adoptees from 5-6:30pm. Celebrity participants will be announced at a later date.

Broadway Barks is free and open to the public.

