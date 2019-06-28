Stevie Nicks Helps Vanessa Carlton Celebrate Broadway Debut in Beautiful

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Carlton marked her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on June 27. To mark the occasion, Carlton's longtime friend and mentor, singer Stevie Nicks, joined her backstage following the performance to offer congratulations.

Vanessa Carlton, Stevie Nicks, and the principals of Beautiful.

(© Tricia Baron)

With a book by Douglas McGrath and songs from the catalogue of Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12, 2014. The show follows the life and career of singer-songwriter King and colleagues Goffin, Mann, and Weil, and features songs including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." Marc Bruni directs.

Vanessa Carlton takes her curtain call.

(© Tricia Baron)

Carlton's run as Carole King in the production continues for 10 weeks.