Spend a Weekend With TheaterMania Seeing the Biggest Shows on Broadway

If you want to see the four Broadway shows everyone will be talking about this spring, TheaterMania has a weekend trip to New York planned for you.

From May 6-8, a small group of TheaterMania readers will attend the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company (starring Patti LuPone), the new musical Paradise Square, the new musical adaptation of Mr. Saturday Night (starring Billy Crystal in his big return to Broadway), and the much-anticipated Broadway revival of Funny Girl (starring Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo). That's four big shows, likely featuring multiple Tony-nominated performances, in one weekend. All tickets are for orchestra seats.

Between shows on Saturday, the group will attend dinner with TheaterMania's chief critic, Zachary Stewart, who is sure to dish on all of the hottest gossip of the season.

Tickets are on sale now, although half the spots have already been claimed. You can book your spot and view a full itinerary here.