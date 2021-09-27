Slave Play Will Return to Broadway for Eight-Week Run This Fall

Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, which walked away from the Tony Awards empty-handed despite receiving the most nominations for a play in history, will return to Broadway this fall for an eight-week run at the August Wilson Theatre. Performances will take place November 23-January 23, in advance of a run at Center Theater Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

The return engagement will star Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Kaneisha, alongside original cast members Ato Blankson-Wood, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Complete casting is still to be announced.

Directed by Robert O'Hara, Slave Play's creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Claire Warden and Teniece Divya Johnson, (intimacy and fight directors), Doug Nevin (production counsel), and Taylor Williams (casting director).

Slave Play debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018, before moving to Broadway's John Golden Theatre in 2019.