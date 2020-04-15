Sing Street, Girl From the North Country, Cambodian Rock Band Albums to Be Released

Two new Broadway cast albums and one off-Broadway cast album, Sing Street, Girl From the North Country, and Signature Theatre's Cambodian Rock Band, will be released in the coming weeks. All three were recorded prior to the Broadway shutdown.

The Sing Street album will drop Tuesday, April 21, with songs by Gary Clark and John Carney. Clark produces alongside Martin Lowe, with Scott Farthing and Patrick Milling Smith serving as co-producers. The album is mixed by Dave Bascombe and features the vocals of cast members Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Gus Halper, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O'Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren, and Anthony Genovesi. It will be released on the Sony Masterworks label.

Girl From the North Country will include the 22 Bob Dylan songs featured in the production and will be released on the Sony Music/Legacy Recordings label later this spring. Producers are Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment. Release date is forthcoming. The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.

Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band features songs by the band Dengue Fever. Produced by Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter, and released by Yellow Sound Label, the album will be available for download May 8. Vocalists are Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Moses Villarama.