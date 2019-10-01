See Lin-Manuel Miranda Make an Appearance in Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme has released photos of cofounder, producer, and guest performer Lin-Manuel Miranda taking part in a recent performance at the Booth Theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda with the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme.

(© Joan Marcus)

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; and Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé. The six performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Spontaneous special guests include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Miranda, and Daveed Diggs, along with Wayne Brady and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

Lin-Manuel Miranda onstage at the Booth Theatre during Freestyle Love Supreme.

(© Joan Marcus)

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

A scene from Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.