See Lea Michele in Rehearsal for Funny Girl

Michele joins the Broadway revival as Fanny Brice on September 6.

In just two weeks, Lea Michele will take the stage of the August Wilson Theatre as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Julie Benko, who is currently playing the role, will continue on for regular Thursday night performances. Have a look (and a listen) at Michele in rehearsal in the video below:

