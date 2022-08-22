See Lea Michele in Rehearsal for Funny Girl

In just two weeks, Lea Michele will take the stage of the August Wilson Theatre as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Julie Benko, who is currently playing the role, will continue on for regular Thursday night performances. Have a look (and a listen) at Michele in rehearsal in the video below:

The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022