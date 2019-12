Want to See a Broadway Show on Christmas or New Year's Day? Here Are Your Options

The holidays always disrupt Broadway's regularly scheduled eight-performance week. This year, matters are particularly complicated since both Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on Wednesday, which is typically a two-show day. While several shows are offering performances on both December 25 and January 1, all Broadway shows are dark during the insanity that is New Year's Eve in Times Square.

This Story of the Week offers a complete schedule of performances on Broadway between December 23 and January 1. Like beautiful snowflakes hovering over Times Square, each show's schedule is a little bit different.

A Christmas Carol ends its Broadway run on January 5.

(© Joan Marcus)

A Christmas Carol

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 1pm, 6pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 8pm

Friday, December 27: 2pm, 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 2pm

Ain't Too Proud

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 7pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7:30pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 7:30pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Aladdin

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 6:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

American Utopia

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 5:30pm, 9pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Beetlejuice features a character with a shrunken head.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Beetlejuice

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 8pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

The Book of Mormon

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Chicago

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 8pm

Thursday, December 26: 8pm

Friday, December 27: 2:30pm, 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2:30pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 2:30pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Come From Away

Monday, December 23: No Performance

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 7pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Dear Evan Hansen

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Derren Brown: Secret

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Freestyle Love Supreme ends its Broadway run on January 12.

(© Joan Marcus)

Freestyle Love Supreme

Monday, December 23: 7pm, 10pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 7pm, 10pm

Sunday, December 29: 7pm, 10pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm, 10pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Frozen

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 1pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 1pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 6:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Hadestown

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 7pm

Friday, December 27: 2pm, 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Harry Connick, Jr. – A Celebration of Cole Porter

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 8pm FINAL PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Monday, December 23: 2pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 3pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have several two-performance days over the holidays.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Monday, December 23: 2pm Part 1, 7:30pm Part 2

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 7:30pm Part 1

Friday, December 27: 7:30pm Part 2

Saturday, December 28: 2pm Part 1, 7:30PM Part 2

Sunday, December 29: 1pm Part 1, 6:30pm Part 2

Monday, December 30: 2pm Part 1, 7:30pm Part 2

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays

Monday, December 23: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 7pm

Thursday, December 26: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Monday, December 30: 11am, 3pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

The Inheritance

Monday, December 23: 7pm Part 1

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 1pm Part 1, 7pm Part 2

Friday, December 27: 7pm Part 1

Saturday, December 28: 1pm Part 1, 7pm Part 2

Sunday, December 29: 1pm Part 1, 7pm Part 2

Monday, December 30: 7pm Part 1

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Jagged Little Pill

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7:30pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 1pm, 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

The Lion King

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 6:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

Mean Girls

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Moulin Rouge!

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 8pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Oklahoma!

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 1pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 1pm, 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

The Phantom of the Opera

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 7pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 8pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Slava's Snowshow ends its Broadway run on January 5.

(© Vladimir Mishukov)

Slava's Snowshow

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: 2pm

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 6:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Slave Play

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 8pm

Thursday, December 26: 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

The Sound Inside

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 7pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 8pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7:30pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

To Kill a Mockingbird

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 1pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

Tootsie

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7:30pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 8pm

Katharine McPhee plays Jenna in Waitress, which plays its final performance on January 5.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Waitress

Monday, December 23: 7pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 7pm

Thursday, December 26: 7pm

Friday, December 27: 2pm, 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 7pm

Monday, December 30: 2pm, 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm

West Side Story

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: No Performance

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 8pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: No Performance

Wicked

Monday, December 23: 8pm

Tuesday, December 24: No Performance

Wednesday, December 25: 8pm

Thursday, December 26: 2pm, 8pm

Friday, December 27: 8pm

Saturday, December 28: 2pm, 8pm

Sunday, December 29: 2pm, 7pm

Monday, December 30: 7pm

Tuesday, December 31: No Performance

Wednesday, January 1: 7pm