Schmigadoon! Renewed for Season Two With Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page

Apple TV Plus has announced that its musical comedy series Schmigadoon! will return to the streaming service for a second season, and with a few additional Broadway veterans.

Joining the cast will be Tituss Burgess (Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid), best known for his role as Titus Andromedon on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, along with Tony nominee Patrick Page, who stars as Hades in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. Their character details have yet to be announced.

A parody of Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As they explore the town, they learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." After they do find true love, season two lands Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals.

Additional returning cast members will include Ariana DeBose as school teacher Emma Tate, Dove Cameron as waitress Betsy McDonough, Jaime Camil as widower and doctor Jorge Lopez, Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove, Ann Harada as the mayor's wife Florence Menlove, Jane Krakowski as Doc Lopez's fiancée Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom, Martin Short as Leprechaun, and Aaron Tveit as carnival barker Danny Bailey.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the original songs, and Ken Daurio. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer executive-produce.