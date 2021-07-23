Schmigadoon! Previews a Musical Clip From Its Latest Episode

Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek of episode three of its new musical series Schmigadoon!

The episode, titled "Cross That Bridge," premieres Friday, July 23, and is described as follows: "When their first flings end in regret, Melissa and Josh agree to a new plan — which he immediately casts aside, prompting her to make a fresh start." Check out a melodious clip below, featuring an effervescent Keegan-Michael Key.

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16. The series will continue with one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

