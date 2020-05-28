Ryan Murphy Plans to Run Normal Heart and Destiny of Me in Rep on Broadway

Hollywood impresario Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) is planning a Broadway repertory revival of Larry Kramer's dramas The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me.

Murphy, who directed the HBO film version of The Normal Heart announced the news in an Instagram tribute to Kramer, who died at the age of 84 on May 27. The pair were planning the collaboration, with Murphy recently having purchased the rights to both plays.

The Normal Heart premiered off-Broadway in 1984 and ran on Broadway in 2011, a production that won the Tony for Best Revival of a Play. It looks at the early days of the AIDS crisis and follows a group of activists, led by Ned Weeks (a Kramer stand-in) as they form the Gay Men's Health Crisis. The Destiny of Me, a Pulitzer Prize finalist that premiered in 1992, follows Ned as he undergoes treatment for AIDS and recalls his youth, growing up as a gay Jewish boy. Both plays are semiautobiographical.