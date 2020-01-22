Rachel Tucker Joins Broadway's Come From Away

Broadway veteran Rachel Tucker is set to return to the Great White Way in Come From Away. Tucker will head to the production straight from appearing in the West End version of the show, where she was Olivier-nominated for the role of Beverley Bass.

Tucker was most recently seen on the Broadway stage as Meg Dawson in Sting's The Last Ship. She has also appeared as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."