Photos: Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín Take Over Chicago on Broadway

Roxie is rocking Chicago and Chicago is rocking Broadway once again at the Ambassador Theatre. The iconic Kander and Ebb musical has returned to the stage with a stellar cast, and has some steamy photos hot off the presses to prove it. Check out a few of the brand-new images below.

Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Leading the cast of Chicago are Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Lillias White (Matron "Mama" Morton) and Bianca Marroquín (Velma Kelly)

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Rounding out the ensemble are David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Paulo Szot (Billy Flynn) and the cast of Chicago

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

(© Julieta Cervantes)

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, the production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.