Paulo Szot to Join Erika Jayne in Chicago on Broadway

Szot is the production's next Billy Flynn.

Paulo Szot is the next Billy Flynn in Chicago.
(© David Gordon)

Tony-winning opera star Paulo Szot will return to Broadway as the next Billy Flynn in Chicago. Szot will star opposite Real Housewife Erika Jayne from January 6-31, and he will return to the company March 16-May 19.

Szot made his Broadway debut in South Pacific, and has played some of the largest opera houses across the world. He and Jayne will be joined by Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, '''Chicago'' is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking.

