Once on This Island Releases Production Photos From the National Tour

Once on This Island is making its way across the country in the national tour of Michael Arden's Tony-winning revival. Take a look below at photos from the beautiful production.

Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka and Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune.

(© Joan Marcus)

Cast members from the 2017 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including American Idol alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune, and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme. Completing the gods of the island are Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka.

MiMi Crossland as Little Girl and Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune.

(© Joan Marcus)

Casting also includes Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with McKynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savy Jackson, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton, and Robert Zelaya. MiMi Crossland and Mariama Diop share the role of Little Girl.

Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe, and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka.

(© Joan Marcus)

Once on This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1990, is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, and the revival production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.