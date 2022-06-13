Myles Frost, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O'Connell and More Show Off Their Tony Awards

Photo FlashMyles Frost, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O'Connell and More Show Off Their Tony AwardsSee the stars pose with their newly won trophies.AuthorTricia BaronLocationsBroadwayJune 13, 2022 Just moments after they received 2022 Tony Awards, the evening's big winners headed to the press room to pose with their brand-new trophies. Check out the snaps below: Deirdre O'Connell — Best Actress in a Play for Dana H. (© Tricia Baron) Myles Frost — Best Actor in a Musical for MJ (© Tricia Baron) Joaquina Kalukango — Best Actress in a Musical for Paradise Square (© Tricia Baron) Michael R. Jackson — Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical for A Strange Loop (© Tricia Baron) Simon Russell Beale and the Tony-winning Lehman Trilogy team (© Tricia Baron) Matt Doyle — Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Company (© Tricia Baron) Phylicia Rashad — Best Featured Actress in a Play for Skeleton Crew (© Tricia Baron) Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Best Featured Actor in a Play for Take Me Out (© Tricia Baron) Simon Hale — Best Orchestrations for Girl From the North Country (© Tricia Baron) Bunny Christie — Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Company (© Tricia Baron) Mikhail Fiksel — Best Sound Design of a Play for Dana H. (© Tricia Baron) Natasha Katz — Best Lighting Design of a Musical for MJ (© Tricia Baron) Gareth Owen — Best Sound Design of a Musical for MJ (© Tricia Baron) Loading...