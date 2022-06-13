Myles Frost, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O'Connell and More Show Off Their Tony Awards

Just moments after they received 2022 Tony Awards, the evening's big winners headed to the press room to pose with their brand-new trophies. Check out the snaps below:

Deirdre O'Connell — Best Actress in a Play for Dana H.

(© Tricia Baron)

Myles Frost — Best Actor in a Musical for MJ

Joaquina Kalukango — Best Actress in a Musical for Paradise Square

Michael R. Jackson — Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical for A Strange Loop

Simon Russell Beale and the Tony-winning Lehman Trilogy team

Matt Doyle — Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Company

Phylicia Rashad — Best Featured Actress in a Play for Skeleton Crew

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Best Featured Actor in a Play for Take Me Out

Simon Hale — Best Orchestrations for Girl From the North Country

Bunny Christie — Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Company

Mikhail Fiksel — Best Sound Design of a Play for Dana H.

Natasha Katz — Best Lighting Design of a Musical for MJ

