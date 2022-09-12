Mr. Saturday Night Starring Billy Crystal to Stream on BroadwayHD

The five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Mr. Saturday Night will find new life on BroadwayHD, which plans to stream a filmed version of the stage show, which ended its run at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on September 4.

Based on the eponymous 1992 film (which also starred Billy Crystal), Mr. Saturday Night is about Buddy Young, Jr., a Borscht Belt comedian relegated to playing nursing homes. But when the rumors of his death prove to be greatly exaggerated, he receives a chance to defibrillate his career.

The book is by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel, with music by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, and lyrics by Two-time Tony Award nominee Amanda Green.

In addition to Crystal, who was nominated for a Tony for his performance, Mr. Saturday Night features Randy Graff as Elaine Young, David Paymer as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean as Susan Young, and Chasten Harmon as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

"Bringing Buddy Young, Jr. and our sensational, hilarious, and touching cast of characters to life on the Broadway stage was thrilling," said Crystal in a press statement. "I'm ecstatic audiences around the world who weren't able to come to the Nederlander Theatre will now have the opportunity to experience Mr. Saturday Night from home on BroadwayHD."

The exact date Mr. Saturday Night will become available will be announced later.