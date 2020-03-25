Michael Jackson Estate Donates $100,000 to Broadway Cares Coronavirus Fund

The estate of pop singer Michael Jackson is donating $100,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to help the theater community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jackson's estate will contribute to BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, providing aid, insurance, and counseling to actors and other theatrical employees. "With every passing day that theaters remain dark, entertainment and performing arts professionals face unprecedented and immediate challenges," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in a statement. "This incredibly generous donation from the Michael Jackson Estate will help ensure those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes get lifesaving health care, emergency financial assistance and counseling during and after this crisis."

Donations will also be made to Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization) and MusiCares.

According to spokespeople for the estate, "Jackson loved attending Broadway performances and the Estate is currently in production on MJ with its partner, Lia Vollack Productions."

MJ, with a book by Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, is planning to begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on July 6, with August 13 scheduled as opening night. The show is set during the preparations for Jackson's 1992 Dangerous tour.