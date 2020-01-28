Meet the Queens of Six Before They Take Over Broadway

The cast and creatives behind Broadway's Six met the press at Queensyard at Hudson Yards today, ahead of their first preview at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on February 13. Opening night is set for March 12.

The company is made up of Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The sextet created their roles in the North American premiere of Six at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019 and subsequently toured the show around North America.

Six writer Toby Marlow and writer-codirector Lucy Moss.

(© David Gordon)

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

The musical is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.